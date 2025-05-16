Reuters: India wants to reduce water supply to Pakistan — this is critical for energy

India is considering cutting off or reducing water supplies to Pakistan, including the Indus River system, on which Pakistanʼs agriculture and energy sectors depend critically.

Reuters reports this, citing sources.

The agency notes that this is Indiaʼs response to the shooting in the town of Pahalgam, which occurred in late April 2025. The attack killed 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali, and the attackers managed to escape. India called it a terrorist attack, for which it blames Pakistan, although Islamabad denies this.

In response, India has already suspended its participation in the Indus Waters Treaty, which has governed the sharing of water between the two countries since 1960. And although the parties recently agreed to a temporary ceasefire, the agreement has not yet been restored.

According to Reuters, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered the acceleration of the development and launch of projects on the Chenab, Jhelum, and Indus rivers — three key waterways that are contractually allocated primarily for the use of Pakistan.

One of the key projects is the expansion of the Ranbir Canal, built in the 19th century. It is planned to be extended from 60 to 120 km, which will allow India to increase the volume of water withdrawal from 40 to 150 cubic meters per second. The canal leads from India to the Pakistani province of Punjab, the agricultural heartland of the country.

India has not publicly announced plans to expand the Ranbir Canal. Discussions began last month and continue even after the declaration of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Reuters notes.

About 80% of Pakistanʼs agricultural land depends on the Indus system, as do almost all of the countryʼs hydroelectric power plants. Pakistan has already felt the pressure: in early May, water levels at a key intake point in Pakistan temporarily dropped by 90% when India began maintenance work on some parts of the Indus system.