Trump: India and Pakistan have agreed to a complete ceasefire

The US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a complete and immediate ceasefire, which was confirmed by representatives from both countries.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar also said that the countries had agreed to a ceasefire, which would take effect immediately.

“Pakistan has always sought peace and security in the region without compromising its sovereignty and territorial integrity!” wrote Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Indian Foreign Minister Vikram Misri said India and Pakistan had stopped all shelling and military action on land, in the air and at sea from 5:00 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. Kyiv time). This came after Pakistanʼs military operations chiefs called their Indian counterparts. Senior officials from both countries will hold talks again on May 12.

According to Trump, the countries reached an agreement after "a long night of negotiations brokered by the United States".

“Over the past 48 hours, Vance and I have spoken with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Army Chief of Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik,” said the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

He stressed that the governments of India and Pakistan have also agreed to begin talks on a wide range of issues on neutral territory.

"Congratulations to both countries for showing common sense and great intelligence," Trump wrote.

India-Pakistan conflict

On April 22, near the town of Pahalgam, located in the Indian-controlled part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, armed militants opened fire on a group of tourists. 26 people were killed. A previously unknown militant group calling itself the “Kashmir Resistance” claimed responsibility for the attack. India blames Pakistan, which denies the charge.

In response to the killings, New Delhi suspended a key water-sharing agreement with Pakistan, closed the only land border crossing between the countries, reduced the number of diplomatic staff, and canceled all visas issued to Pakistani citizens. Pakistan then canceled visas issued to Indian citizens, closed its airspace to all Indian-owned or operated airlines, and suspended all trade with India.

On the night of May 7 , the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor and attacked nine facilities in Pakistan. On the night of May 10, Pakistan attacked India and launched Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos ("Strong Wall"). Indian air bases and missile depots were hit.