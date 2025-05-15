The court issued a verdict in the case of the accident with Yaroslavskyʼs motorcade

The Kharkiv court has issued a verdict in the case of concealment of a crime in a road accident involving the motorcade of businessman Oleksandr Yaroslavsky. The accident occurred on February 9, 2022 on the Kharkiv-Kyiv-Dovzhansky highway, killing a pedestrian.

This is reported by Suspilne Kharkiv.

Two men were convicted in the case of concealing a crime — a native of Ukrainka (Donetsk region), and a native of Derhach (Kharkiv region).

More than three years had passed since the accident and the verdict was handed down — the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution had expired. Therefore, those accused of leaving the victim in danger were acquitted of liability.

Instead, the court decided to sentence the driver, accused of concealing a crime, to three years in prison, but to release him from serving the sentence with a probationary period of one year.

An accomplice, who tried to take the blame after the accident, received the same punishment. In addition, both must reimburse more than 275 000 hryvnias for the cost of conducting examinations. They have 30 days to appeal this verdict.

What preceded

On the Kyiv-Kharkiv-Dovzhansky road on February 9, 2022, a fatal accident occurred: a car from the motorcade of businessman Yaroslavskyi hit a pedestrian. The motorcadeʼs license plate "0018" was found at the scene of the accident. The deceased was a 36-year-old resident of the Kharkiv region.

The businessman himself stated that he was not at the scene of the accident. His company stated that the driver who worked for one of the auxiliary services was behind the wheel. He came to the police to give evidence. The media wrote that the businessman himself sometimes gets behind the wheel.

On February 10, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs dismissed the regional police chief and stated that there was an attempt to falsify the case — the driver gave false testimony and was not at the scene of the accident. The State Bureau of Investigation opened a case against the law enforcement officers.

On February 15, then-Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky stated that the deceasedʼs clothes had disappeared from the morgue, but the police found them the next day.

Businessman Oleksandr Yaroslavsky, who is in London, said that law enforcement officers are "adjusting" the case to suit him.

And already on February 18, National Police experts discovered traces of washing on the car from the motorcade. According to law enforcement officers, this could indicate an attempt to hide the traces of a fatal road accident.

