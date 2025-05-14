Ukraine has completed internal preparations for the start of the first negotiation cluster for EU accession.
This was reported by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.
The government adopted detailed Roadmaps for reforms in the fields of justice, public administration, and democratic governance, as well as Ukraineʼs official negotiating position.
According to the official, this work reflects months of preparation in various ministries and close coordination with our EU partners.
- Ukraine applied for membership in the European Union on February 28, 2022, four days after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. In June 2022, Ukraine officially became a candidate for membership of the European Union, and within a year, Ukraine and the EU officially began membership negotiations.
- Ukraine and Moldova will jointly open the first negotiating cluster for EU accession. Previously, Brussels considered the option of separating Moldova from Ukraine in the accession process. All because Hungary is blocking Kyivʼs efforts to join.
- For example, in April 2025, the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Orban called on Hungarians to vote against Ukraineʼs membership in the EU in a national poll. The Hungarian government explicitly states that Ukraineʼs accelerated accession to the EU would allegedly negatively affect the lives of all Hungarians and cause enormous losses to the country.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.