News

Ukraine has completed internal preparations for the start of the first negotiation cluster for EU accession

Author:
Iryna Perepechko
Date:

Ukraine has completed internal preparations for the start of the first negotiation cluster for EU accession.

This was reported by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

The government adopted detailed Roadmaps for reforms in the fields of justice, public administration, and democratic governance, as well as Ukraineʼs official negotiating position.

According to the official, this work reflects months of preparation in various ministries and close coordination with our EU partners.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.