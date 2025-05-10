Russia reacted to the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire

Russia will consider the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, which was proposed today, May 10, by Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders following the meeting of the "coalition of the willing". According to their plan, it was supposed to begin on May 12.

This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"Russia is open to dialogue on a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, but putting pressure on Moscow is useless," he said.

According to him, "Moscow has its own position on the ceasefire issue".

New proposal for a 30-day ceasefire

Today, May 10, a meeting of the “coalition of the willing” took place in Kyiv, attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, British and Polish prime ministers Keir Starmer and Donald Tusk, as well as the new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. More than 30 leaders joined online.

Following the conversation, Volodymyr Zelensky said that a complete ceasefire with the Russian Federation should begin on May 12 for at least 30 days. Ukraine and its partners demand this. According to him, the ceasefire should be comprehensive, that is, in the air, at sea, and on land, and monitoring can be ensured together with the United States.

Axios writes: Ukraine is ready for direct talks with Russia if it agrees to a 30-day ceasefire. This is what Zelensky and European leaders told Trump during a call today.