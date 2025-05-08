Zelensky and Trump had a conversation. Hereʼs what they talked about

On the evening of May 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation. They spoke about Victory Day in Europe, welcomed the ratification of the Economic Partnership Agreement, and steps towards peace.

The Ukrainian president wrote about this.

The leaders discussed specific steps that can be taken for peace. Zelensky briefed Trump on the situation on the front line and stressed that Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire.

"We expect Russia to agree to this proposal. I also confirmed that Ukraine is ready for negotiations in any format. But for this, Russia must show the seriousness of its intentions to end the war, starting with a complete and unconditional ceasefire," Zelensky added.

Instead, Donald Trump confirmed that he wants an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war and is ready to help with that. He supports the need for a ceasefire.

The Ukrainian and American presidents agreed to further contacts.

Ceasefire negotiations

Washington is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to end the war, but a true ceasefire is still in sight. Kyiv has already agreed to halt hostilities in the Black Sea and not attack Russian energy facilities during a 30-day ceasefire. Moscow, in return, has only promised not to attack energy facilities and said it would implement agreements on the Black Sea only after Western sanctions are lifted.

Previously, Donald Trump threatened to impose large-scale sanctions against Russia, including banking sanctions and new tariffs, unless there is a ceasefire and a peace agreement with Ukraine.

Marco Rubio, after meeting with allies in Paris on April 18, said that the United States could end its mediation in establishing peace in Ukraine in a few days if it does not see clear signs of a peace agreement. Trump confirmed his words the same day. Today, September 8, this position was repeated by US Vice President J.D. Vance.

On the evening of April 27, Trump made it clear for the third time in a week that he was dissatisfied with Russiaʼs position. And Rubio reiterated the day before that Washington may abandon attempts at a peaceful settlement if Moscow and Kyiv do not make progress. In that case, Russia may face increased sanctions.

The US Vice President J.D. Vance said he understands that there is a "very large gap" between Ukraine and Russia in terms of their vision for ending the war. Therefore, in the next 100 days, the Donald Trump administration will work to "try to bring these sides closer together".

