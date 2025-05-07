US Special Representative: Ukraine proposed creating a 30-kilometer demilitarized zone around the front

US President Donald Trumpʼs special representative Keith Kellogg said that Ukraine has proposed creating a 30-kilometer demilitarized zone around the front — Ukrainian and Russian troops would have to withdraw 15 kilometers from the contact line. And the "Coalition of Willing" could control this zone.

Kellogg said this on Fox News.

He emphasized that Ukraine would eventually be able to regain control over the occupied territories, and compared the situation with Germany, once divided by the Berlin Wall, and with the Baltic states, which Western countries did not recognize as part of the USSR, even when they were formally part of it.

"That is, when it comes to a ceasefire ʼon the spotʼ, the territory that you now control and for which you fought remains yours, and what will happen in five or ten years is another matter. And this actually means freezing everything on the spot. And this is exactly what the Ukrainians are ready to do," the US special representative said.

Now, according to Kellogg, Putin is the main obstacle. All because Ukraine agreed to a 30-day ceasefire, and Russia did not.

"If the ceasefire lasts 30 days, I sincerely believe it will be extended. It will be extremely difficult to resume full-scale hostilities after such a long freeze — many will simply say: ʼThank you, we have finally come out of this confrontation,ʼ" he stressed.

Ceasefire negotiations

Washington is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to end the war, but a true ceasefire is still in sight. Kyiv has already agreed to halt hostilities in the Black Sea and not attack Russian energy facilities during a 30-day ceasefire. Moscow, in return, has only promised not to attack energy facilities and said it would implement agreements on the Black Sea only after Western sanctions are lifted.

Previously, Donald Trump threatened to impose large-scale sanctions against Russia, including banking sanctions and new tariffs, unless there is a ceasefire and a peace agreement with Ukraine.

Marco Rubio said after meeting with allies in Paris on April 18 that the United States could end its mediation efforts in Ukraine within days if it does not see clear signs of a peace deal. Trump confirmed his words the same day.

On the evening of April 27, Trump made it clear for the third time in a week that he was dissatisfied with Russiaʼs position. And Rubio reiterated the day before that Washington may abandon attempts at a peaceful settlement if Moscow and Kyiv do not make progress. In that case, Russia may face increased sanctions.

US Vice President J.D. Vance said he understands that there is a "very large gap" between Ukraine and Russia in terms of their vision for ending the war. Therefore, in the next 100 days, the Donald Trump administration will work to "try to bring these sides closer together".

