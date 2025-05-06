Merz was elected as new German chancellor on second attempt

The Bundestag approved Friedrich Merzʼs candidacy for the position of Chancellor of Germany on the second attempt.

This is reported by Spiegel.

In the second round, 325 deputies voted for Merz, while in the first round, only 310 out of the required 316.

Merzʼs defeat in the first round was the first such precedent in German history. Never before has a chancellor-designate failed in a Bundestag election after successful coalition negotiations.