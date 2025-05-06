Merz was elected as new German chancellor on second attempt

The Bundestag approved Friedrich Merzʼs candidacy for the position of Chancellor of Germany on the second attempt.
This is reported by Spiegel.
In the second round, 325 deputies voted for Merz, while in the first round, only 310 out of the required 316.
Merzʼs defeat in the first round was the first such precedent in German history. Never before has a chancellor-designate failed in a Bundestag election after successful coalition negotiations.
- In the Bundestag elections, Merzʼs Christian Democratic Union party won 29% of the vote and returned to power.
- Babel recall a profile of Friedrich Merz — about how he rose to power and what challenges he faces. He faces very difficult times, as Europe must prepare for a break with America. In addition, Germany faces problems within the country, in particular with migration.
