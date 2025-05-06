Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany — he did not receive enough votes in the first round of voting. Whatʼs next?

Friedrich Merz did not receive the necessary number of votes in the first round of voting in the Bundestag to become the new Chancellor of Germany.

This is reported by The Guardian, Tagesschau and Der Spiegel.

He got 310 votes, but needed 316. The session is adjourned so politicians can discuss their next steps. His coalition nominally has 328 votes in the Bundestag, but he still got 310 — 18 fewer than expected.

As German media reports, this is the first such precedent in German history. Never before has a chancellor-designate failed in a Bundestag election after successful coalition negotiations.

German law stipulates that in such a case, parliament has 14 days to elect a chancellor in the next round. Any number of rounds of voting with different candidates can be held during the two-week period. An absolute majority of all deputies is again required for election in the second round. If this is not achieved, a third round is held, where a simple majority of the deputies present is sufficient.

If a candidate wins an absolute majority in the third round, the German president is obliged to appoint him. If only a relative majority is obtained, the president can either appoint him or dissolve the Bundestag and call new elections.

Bernd Baumann, the first secretary of the Alternative for Germany faction, said that the second round of the election will likely take place tomorrow, May 7. He agreed to the partyʼs participation in the vote during a meeting with Bundestag President Julia Kloeckner, Der Spiegel writes.

At the same time, The Guardian notes that Merz may insist on a repeat vote as early as today, May 6. This is due to his busy schedule and planned visits abroad in the coming days.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and Bild claim that the second vote is unlikely to take place today. There is no official confirmation on the date of the next vote.