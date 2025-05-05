Reuters: Greece will not transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

Greece has denied plans to transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

This was stated by a Greek government official to Reuters.

Greece, which has already sent missiles, explosives, infantry fighting vehicles, ammunition, artillery shells, and more to Ukraine, repeated last year that it would not be able to supply Patriot missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"There is no question of supplying Patriot systems to Ukraine from Greece," said a government representative.

The day before, on May 4, The New York Times, citing sources, wrote that Germany or Greece may transfer another Patriot system to Ukraine, and negotiations are currently underway.

Since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion in February 2022, Western countries have provided Ukraine with various air defense systems, all missiles can only be shot down by American Patriot air defense systems, of which the Ukrainian military has only a few. To fully protect the skies over Ukraine, 25 Patriot systems are needed. Currently, Ukraine has eight Patriot systems. But only six of them are in working order. The other two are currently being repaired.

