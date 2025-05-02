Reuters: US has prepared sanctions against Russia — but it is unknown whether Trump will sign them

The US has finalized new economic sanctions against Russia, covering the banking and energy sectors, to increase pressure on Moscow.

Reuters reports this, citing sources.

Among the targets are Russian state-owned energy giant “Gazprom” and major entities involved in the natural resources and banking sectors.

However, it remains unclear whether the US President Donald Trump will approve this sanctions package.

"The US National Security Council is trying to agree on a set of tougher measures against Russia. This decision must be approved by Trump," the source said.

Washington is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to end the war, but a true ceasefire is still in sight. Kyiv has already agreed to halt hostilities in the Black Sea and not attack Russian energy facilities during a 30-day truce. Moscow, in return, has only promised not to attack energy facilities and said it would implement agreements on the Black Sea only after Western sanctions are lifted.

Previously, Donald Trump threatened to impose large-scale sanctions against Russia, including banking sanctions and new tariffs, unless there is a ceasefire and a peace agreement with Ukraine.

Marco Rubio said after meeting with allies in Paris on April 18 that the United States could end its mediation efforts in Ukraine within days if it does not see clear signs of a peace deal. Trump confirmed his words the same day.

On the evening of April 27, Trump made it clear for the third time in a week that he was dissatisfied with Russiaʼs position. And Rubio reiterated the day before that Washington may abandon attempts at a peaceful settlement if Moscow and Kyiv do not make progress. In that case, Russia may face increased sanctions, the US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reminded us over the weekend.

