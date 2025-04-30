The Verkhovna Rada extended the deadline for voluntary return from AWOL

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) voted for bill No. 13177, which extends the deadline for returning from AWOL until August 30, 2025.

This was reported by an MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The bill was supported in principle and in general. 282 MPs voted pro. The document still needs to be signed by the president.

The document stipulates that military service does not end even in case of a military discharge — formally, a person remains a military serviceman. The military discharge period is not counted in seniority. That is, benefits, cash benefits, and other social payments are not accrued for this time. However, upon return, all social guarantees and benefits are renewed.

If a military person has already been charged with a criminal offense under the Criminal Code, the unit commander may allow the return to service within the limits set by law. A report on return can be submitted online through the “Army+” application.

Previously, it was possible to voluntarily return from AWOL no later than March 1, 2025. If a serviceman voluntarily returns to service, the commander must restore his payments and benefits within three days.

In August 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted Law No. 11322, which decriminalizes desertion and AWOL for the first time. The law on the restoration of payments for servicemen who returned after the first desertion (or AWOL) was adopted on November 21 and signed by the president a week later. In the first week after the adoption of this law, 3 000 people returned to service.

According to Opendatabot, in the first 10 months of 2024, 19 922 criminal cases were opened due to desertion (or AWOL) — 3.7 times more than in the same period last year. At the same time, only 3% of desertion cases this year were served with suspicion, and in 1.3% the case reached court.

Between November 29, 2024 and March 1, 2025, 21 100 servicemen returned to service. Most of them were in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the National Guard and the Border Guard Service.

