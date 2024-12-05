More than 3 000 soldiers returned to service after the renewal of payments for those who voluntarily returned after AWOL

A week after the adoption of the law on the renewal of payments and provision of servicemen who returned after the first AWOL, more than 3 000 servicemen returned to service.

The head of the Department of the Specialized Prosecutorʼs Office in the Field of Defense of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office Saiyan Sevak stated this on the air of Suspilne.

In total, more than 8 000 servicemen volunteered and returned to military service. Of them, more than 5 000 are in accordance with the law on exemption from criminal liability and more than 3 000 under the law on renewal of payments.

