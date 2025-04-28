Putin declared a “ceasefire” on the front on the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

Putin declared a so-called ceasefire on the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation (in Russia it is Victory Day).

He allegedly ordered his military to cease all hostilities from 00:00 on May 8 to midnight on May 11. At the same time, Russia stated that if Ukraine violated the "ceasefire", the Russian occupiers would respond.

Ukraine has not yet commented on Putinʼs statement.

Before that, Putin declared an “Easter ceasefire” on the front until Easter. The President of Ukraine reported that as of 00:00 after Easter, the total number of violations by the Russian army of its own promise of silence during the day, April 20, had reached 2 935. However, Zelensky emphasized that the number of air raid alarms in Ukraine did indeed decrease over Easter.

Due to the proposal for an Easter ceasefire, Volodymyr Zelensky said that if the Kremlin is now ready to join the format of complete and unconditional silence, Kyiv will act in a mirror image — as it will be on the Russian side.

Volodymyr Zelensky also proposed to refrain from any strikes with long-range drones and missiles on civilian infrastructure for at least 30 days with the possibility of extension. In response, Putin said that Russia would analyze the proposal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky not to strike at civilian infrastructure and then give a response.