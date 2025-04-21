Putin responded to Zelenskyʼs proposal not to strike at civilian infrastructure

Russia will analyze Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs proposal not to strike civilian infrastructure and will then respond.

Putin reported on this.

According to him, during the so-called “Easter ceasefire”, Russia recorded a decrease in Kyivʼs combat activity. But he emphasized that there were more than 5 000 attacks from the Ukrainian side.

Putin says that after the Easter truce, hostilities have resumed.

What preceded

On April 19, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an “Easter ceasefire” from 6:00 p.m. on April 19 to 12:00 a.m. on April 21. According to him, during this time the Russian army will cease all hostilities. However, this is not the first alleged ceasefire that Russia has declared, and it never adheres to it. Volodymyr Zelensky then called Putin’s words “another attempt to play with people’s lives”.

The President of Ukraine said that if the Kremlin is now ready to join the format of complete and unconditional silence, Kyiv will act in a mirror image — as it will be on the Russian side.

"If complete silence really prevails, Ukraine proposes to extend it after the end of Easter on April 20," he emphasized.

Volodymyr Zelensky also proposed to abandon any strikes with long-range drones and missiles on civilian infrastructure for at least 30 days, with the possibility of extension.

The President of Ukraine reported that as of 00:00 after Easter, the total number of violations by the Russian army of its own promise of silence over the course of 24 hours, April 20, had reached 2 935.

