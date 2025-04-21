Russians violated their own “ceasefiire” almost 3 000 times on Easter

As of 00:00 after Easter, the total number of violations by the Russian army of its own promise of silence during the day, April 20, reached 2,935.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The most shelling and assault operations were in the Pokrovsky direction. The Russian promise of complete silence also did not extend to the Kursk direction.

In total, there were 96 Russian assault operations along the front, 1 882 shellings of Ukrainian positions (including 812 from heavy weapons). Russian FPV drones were also used more than 950 times.

Zelensky stressed that Russia has not responded to either the proposal for a complete ceasefire for the next 30 days after Easter, or to the proposal to at least continue silence in the skies over civilian infrastructure and refrain from missile and drone strikes.

"The nature of Ukrainian actions will continue to be mirror-like: we will respond to silence with silence, and our strikes will be a defense against Russian strikes," he noted.

On April 19, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an “Easter ceasefire” from 6:00 p.m. on April 19 to 12:00 a.m. on April 21. According to him, during this time the Russian army will cease all hostilities. This is not the first alleged ceasefire that Russia has declared, but it never adheres to it. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Putin’s words “another attempt to play with people’s lives”.

