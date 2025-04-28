Death toll rises in Kyiv due to Russian attack on April 24

The death toll from the Russian attack on the night of April 24 in Kyiv has risen to 13 — a 45-year-old man died in hospital from burns on April 28.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Tymur Tkachenko.

According to him, the deceased man is survived by a minor daughter and a 6-year-old adopted grandson. Their house was completely destroyed due to the Russian attack.

On the night of April 24, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine, with Kyiv as the main target. Cruise and ballistic missiles and attack drones were launched at the capital.

The Russians targeted the civilian infrastructure of Kyiv and destroyed a high-rise building in the Svyatoshynsky district — 87 people were injured. Later, Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the Russians attacked the building with a missile from the DPRK. The ballistic missile that hit the Kyiv building contained at least 116 components that are imported to the DPRK from abroad. Most of them are from American companies.

Damage and destruction of residential buildings were also recorded in the Solomyansky, Holosiivsky, Obolonsky, and Shevchenkivsky districts of Kyiv. A school, a kindergarten, windows of a metro station, and food establishments were also damaged, and cars were destroyed.

