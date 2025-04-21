The Russians attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones

On the night of April 21, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with several missiles and 96 drones of various types.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, Ukrainian air defense shot down 42 Russian attack drones. Another 47 simulator drones were lost on location and did not reach their targets.

In addition, the Russians attacked the Kherson region with an “Onyx” anti-ship cruise missile, and the Mykolaiv region was hit with two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles.

The attack affected the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy regions.

On April 19, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an “Easter ceasefire” from 6:00 p.m. on April 19 to 12:00 a.m. on April 21. According to him, during this time the Russian army will cease all hostilities. This is not the first alleged ceasefire that Russia has declared, but it never adheres to it. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Putin’s words “another attempt to play with people’s lives”.

As a result, the Russians violated their own “ceasefire” almost 3 000 times on Easter. Russia has not responded to either the proposal for a complete ceasefire for the next 30 days after Easter, or to the proposal to at least continue the silence in the skies over civilian infrastructure and refrain from missile and drone strikes.

