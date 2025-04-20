News

Zelensky offers Russia a 30-day reprieve from long-range strikes on civilian infrastructure

Author:
Anastasiia Mohylevets
Date:

President Volodymyr Zelensky proposes that the Russian side cease attacks on civilian infrastructure using long-range weapons for at least 30 days.

As reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, as of 8:00 p.m., the Russian army had violated the "Easter ceasefire" declared by Putin more than 2 000 times.

There were 67 Russian assaults against Ukrainian positions on various front lines, most of them on Pokrovsk. The enemy carried out 1 355 attacks, 713 of them from heavy weapons, and used FPV 673 times.

"In fact, on all the main front lines, Russia has not kept its own promise of silence. Russia did not have enough time, even for almost a whole day, to respond to our Ukrainian offer of complete silence, starting now, from Easter, for 30 days," Zelensky added.

The President noted that the day passed without air alarms — therefore, this is the achieved format of silence, which is "the easiest to continue".

"Ukraine proposes to abandon any strikes with long-range drones and missiles on civilian infrastructure for a period of at least 30 days with the possibility of extension. If Russia does not agree to such a step, this will be proof that it wants to continue doing only what destroys peopleʼs lives and continues the war," the President of Ukraine said.

