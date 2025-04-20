Zelensky offers Russia a 30-day reprieve from long-range strikes on civilian infrastructure

President Volodymyr Zelensky proposes that the Russian side cease attacks on civilian infrastructure using long-range weapons for at least 30 days.

As reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, as of 8:00 p.m., the Russian army had violated the "Easter ceasefire" declared by Putin more than 2 000 times.

There were 67 Russian assaults against Ukrainian positions on various front lines, most of them on Pokrovsk. The enemy carried out 1 355 attacks, 713 of them from heavy weapons, and used FPV 673 times.

"In fact, on all the main front lines, Russia has not kept its own promise of silence. Russia did not have enough time, even for almost a whole day, to respond to our Ukrainian offer of complete silence, starting now, from Easter, for 30 days," Zelensky added.

The President noted that the day passed without air alarms — therefore, this is the achieved format of silence, which is "the easiest to continue".

"Ukraine proposes to abandon any strikes with long-range drones and missiles on civilian infrastructure for a period of at least 30 days with the possibility of extension. If Russia does not agree to such a step, this will be proof that it wants to continue doing only what destroys peopleʼs lives and continues the war," the President of Ukraine said.

On April 19, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an “Easter ceasfire” from 6:00 p.m. on April 19 to 12:00 a.m. on April 21. According to him, during this time the Russian army will cease all hostilities. However, this is not the first alleged truce that Russia has declared, and it never adheres to it. Volodymyr Zelensky then called Putin’s words “another attempt to play with people’s lives”.

The President of Ukraine said that if the Kremlin is now ready to join the format of complete and unconditional silence, Kyiv will act in a mirror image — as it will be on the Russian side. "If complete silence really prevails, Ukraine proposes to extend it after the end of Easter on April 20," he emphasized.

The propaganda Russian media outlet TASS, citing Kremlin spokesman Peskov, wrote that Putin did not give the order to extend the "Easter truce" after 00:00 on April 21.

