China has called the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Beijing is transferring weapons to Russia baseless.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian, Reuters reports.

Jiang stressed that China has never provided lethal weapons to any side in the "Ukrainian crisis" — as China calls the war in Ukraine.

"Chinaʼs position on the Ukrainian issue has always been clear. We actively support a ceasefire and an end to the conflict, and encourage peace talks," Lin Jian said.

He said China opposes groundless accusations and “political manipulation”. He said most of the weapons components Russia imports come from the United States and other Western countries.

On the eve, Zelensky said that the Russian army receives gunpowder and artillery from China — this information is available to Ukraine from SBU and intelligence. In addition, representatives of China allegedly produce some weapons on Russian territory.

Chinaʼs participation in the war against Ukraine

Since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion, China has never supported Ukraine. Beijing has supported Russia and condemned the sanctions imposed by the West against it due to its armed aggression.

On April 8, 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that two Chinese citizens who fought as part of the Russian army were captured in the Donetsk region.

The Office of the President noted that Ukrainian defenders engaged in combat with six Chinese servicemen near the settlements of Tarasivka and Bilohorivka in the Donetsk region. This was the first publicly known case of the participation of Chinese servicemen in the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the Chinese chargé dʼaffaires, demanding an explanation for the participation of citizens of that country in the war.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it was “checking the information with the Ukrainian side”. The Foreign Ministry stressed that the Chinese government has always asked its citizens to “stay away from armed conflict zones” and avoid any participation in hostilities or conflicts.

Zelensky stressed that Ukrainian special services have information that the Russian army includes at least 155 Chinese citizens. Ukrainian intelligence has their documents.

