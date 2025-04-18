The US President Donald Trumpʼs special envoy Steve Witkoff suggested that Ukraine may be "less interested" in some regions where, in his opinion, the Russian-speaking population predominates.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

In an interview with TV host Tucker Carlson in March, Witkoff repeated the claims Putin has used to justify his military invasion, the publication reports. The official said that the population of the occupied Ukrainian territories is predominantly Russian-speaking and that people allegedly voted to join Russia. The international community condemned the pseudo-referendums organized by Moscow, calling them rigged and illegitimate.

In an interview with the WSJ, Steve Witkoff said that during the negotiations with him, Putin was "fixated" on Ukrainian lands. The American representative suggested that Kyiv might care less about some regions if they are Russian-speaking. According to Witkoff, Russia "may get some of these regions, but not all of them".

On April 11, Reuters reported that US Presidentʼs special representative, Witkoff, believes that the quickest way to achieve a ceasefire is to give Russia control over four regions of Ukraine. These are Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that with these statements, Trumpʼs envoy is spreading the Russian narrative. The Ukrainian president emphasized that Kyiv will never recognize the temporarily occupied territories as Russian, and this position has not changed.

In an interview with CBS News, Zelensky expressed regret that Russian narratives now dominate the United States. He invited Donald Trump to Ukraine to see the real situation with his own eyes.

