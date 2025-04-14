“Russian narratives prevail in the US.” Zelensky gave a new interview and invited Trump to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed regret that Russian narratives now prevail in the United States. Therefore, he invited the US President Donald Trump to Ukraine to see the real situation with his own eyes.

He said this in an interview with 60 Minutes on CBS News.

"How can we witness our losses and our suffering, understand what the Russians are doing, and still believe that they are not the aggressors, that they did not start this war? This speaks to the enormous influence of Russiaʼs information policy on America, on US politics, on US politicians," he stressed.

He added that there is now a “change of tone and a change of reality” in Washington, and he does not want to “deal with the changed reality that is being presented to me”. Zelensky also feels that Vice President J.D. Vance is “somehow justifying Putin’s actions”. He stated that Putin can be trusted, and Zelensky is creating a false narrative.

"Okay, we respect your position... But please, before any decisions, any forms of negotiations, come, look at the people, civilians, soldiers, hospitals, churches, children, destroyed or dead. Come, look, and then letʼs — letʼs move with a plan to end the war. You will understand who you are dealing with. You will understand what Putin did," the president of Ukraine said when inviting Trump to come.

The United States is a strategic and strong partner for Ukraine. However, there are now doubts about bilateral relations. According to Zelensky, without US assistance, "we will suffer great losses — human and territorial".

Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the security of the world is now at stake, because if Ukraine does not stand its ground, Putin will move further.

“Putin’s ultimate goal is to revive the Russian Empire and reclaim territories that are currently under NATO protection. And the fact that the United States is part of NATO means that it will be drawn into any potential conflict. Given all of this, I believe that this could escalate into a world war,” the president concluded.

Ukraine will not recognize the occupied territories as Russian — it will return them. Justice can still be achieved, as can a ceasefire. But this includes security guarantees and international peacekeeping forces, of which the United States should be a part. These could be troops providing air defense, not directly ground forces.

What preceded

In March, a round of talks between Ukrainian and US delegations took place. As a result, Ukraine agreed to an immediate temporary ceasefire — in exchange, Washington decided to resume aid and intelligence sharing. Zelensky said that a 30-day ceasefire would apply to the entire front line if Russia agreed to it. It did not.

Later, Trump spoke with Putin. They discussed, in particular, the 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States. Putin demanded that Ukraine stop the mobilization and rearmament of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for this period. After the conversation, the parties reported that Putin allegedly supported the idea of a mutual refusal by the Russian Federation and Ukraine from attacks on energy infrastructure for 30 days.

The next day, Trump spoke with Zelensky. The US president shared with the Ukrainian leader the details of his conversation with Putin. Zelensky said he was ready to support an end to strikes on energy and other civilian infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Russia continues its massive attacks on Ukraine and its civilian and energy infrastructure.

