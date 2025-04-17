Former head of the State Fiscal Service Nasirov wanted to avoid serving in a combat brigade

Former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov, who appears in the case of a bribe of 700 million hryvnias, tried to avoid serving in a combat zone when he learned that the unit to which he had been mobilized was carrying out combat missions.

This was announced by the prosecutor of the SAP department during the court hearing, a correspondent of Suspilne reports.

"Nasirov, together with an acquaintance, turned to the commander of unit A0139 to be taken into service. The commander said that the unit was in a combat zone. When Nasirov heard this, he said that he would contact the Minister of Defense to serve in another unit. He turned to an acquaintance, looking for a military unit that was not in a combat zone. He has no intention of serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the prosecutor said.

The prosecutorʼs office also believes that Nasirov may leave Ukraine — he has already applied to Israel for repatriation. Part of his family lives there.

Despite the fact that Israel denied Nasirov repatriation in 2021, the investigation currently believes that the risk that the former head of the State Fiscal Service will leave Ukraine remains.

The prosecutorʼs office filed a motion to change the preventive measure — they requested detention and an increase in the bail amount from 27 million hryvnias to 75 million.

Nasirovʼs defense called the prosecutorʼs officeʼs motion groundless and unlawful and asked the court to deny the motion.

The court postponed the decision on changing the preventive measure to April 24. Witnesses — representatives of unit A0139 — will also be called.

What preceded

Roman Nasirov is involved in a case involving a bribe of 700 million hryvnias from businessman Oleh Bakhmatyuk. The money was for the reimbursement of over 3 billion hryvnias in taxes to companies controlled by Bakhmatyuk.

He did not appear for a hearing at the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court on April 9 because, as the defense claimed, he had mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On this basis, a motion was filed to stay the proceedings.

The next day, the Military Law and Order Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began an official investigation into the fact of the conscription of the former head of the State Fiscal Service. The commander of the unit where Nasirov was going to mobilize canceled the mobilization order due to a violation — Roman Nasirov lacks professional training for the position of a sapper.

On the same day, April 10, the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court extended Nasirovʼs preventive measure — he is required to wear an electronic bracelet and surrender his passport.

In total, 48 people involved in corruption cases were mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office writes that the mobilization of the accused has become "one of the most relevant and popular methods of avoiding criminal liability".

