48 people involved in corruption cases voluntarily mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine

After the indictments were sent to court, 48 defendants in the cases of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) decided to voluntarily mobilize into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported to the SAP.

The prosecutorʼs office emphasized that the mobilization of the accused has become "one of the most relevant and popular methods of avoiding criminal liability".

"Currently, 48 people, precisely after the indictments were sent to the court, mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine on their own initiative. In connection with this, the consideration of the cases has been suspended, and the deadlines for bringing them to justice are running out, which increases the likelihood of avoiding punishment," the department notes.

SAP published this information against the background of reports that the former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov voluntarily mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the stage of court debates.

Already on April 10, the Military Law and Order Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the order to mobilize Nasirov had been canceled. The Supreme Court began an investigation.

Roman Nasirov is a defendant in a case involving a 700 million hryvnia bribe from businessman Oleh Bakhmatyuk. The money was for the reimbursement of over 3 billion hryvnia in taxes to companies controlled by Bakhmatyuk.

