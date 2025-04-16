The Pope will not lead the pre-Easter rituals and service — he is recovering from illness

Pope Francis will not lead the pre-Easter rituals and service on April 20 as he is still recovering from an illness.

This is reported by Vatican News.

By order of the Holy Father, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re will preside over the Holy Mass in St. Peterʼs Basilica on Holy Saturday, April 19.

On Sunday, April 20, Cardinal Angelo Comastri will celebrate the morning Holy Mass in St. Peterʼs Square.

The Vatican announced the day before that the Holy Mass of Reconciliation in St. Peterʼs Basilica on Holy Thursday morning will be led by Cardinal Domenico Calcagno, at the behest of the Pope.

Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti will preside over the Good Friday Passion Mass in St. Peterʼs Basilica, at the behest of the Pope. Cardinal Baldassare Reina will lead the Stations of the Cross in the Colosseum.

In addition, on Holy Thursday evening, the Holy Mass of the Lordʼs Supper in St. Peterʼs Basilica will be presided over by Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, but this service is part of the basilicaʼs program of services and does not have papal status.

