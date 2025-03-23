Pope discharged from hospital after serious illness — five weeks after admission

Pope Francis has been discharged from hospital. He has been hospitalized since February 14 for bilateral pneumonia, suffering four acute attacks, two of which were life-threatening.

Reuters writes about this.

The pontiff appeared to the crowd on the balcony of the Agostino Gemelli Hospital, where he was hospitalized in mid-February, and blessed those present.

The Pope has been prescribed two months of rest and advised to refrain from meetings with large groups of people, as well as activities that require special effort. So during this period he will rest in the Vatican.

Pope Francis has been in hospital since February 14 with a "complicated clinical situation". The Vatican later announced that the pontiff had developed pneumonia in both lungs. He received a blood transfusion after tests revealed anemia. On March 2, it was reported that Pope Francisʼ health had stabilized.

The Vatican is breaking a centuries-old taboo by covering the Popeʼs health. Talk about his "earthly health" is equated with profanation.

