Pope discharged from hospital after serious illness — five weeks after admission

Oleksandra Opanasenko
Pope Francis has been discharged from hospital. He has been hospitalized since February 14 for bilateral pneumonia, suffering four acute attacks, two of which were life-threatening.

The pontiff appeared to the crowd on the balcony of the Agostino Gemelli Hospital, where he was hospitalized in mid-February, and blessed those present.

The Pope has been prescribed two months of rest and advised to refrain from meetings with large groups of people, as well as activities that require special effort. So during this period he will rest in the Vatican.

