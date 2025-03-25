Pope Francis was so close to death that doctors considered stopping treatment

Pope Francisʼ condition was so critical and close to death during his 38-day battle with pneumonia in the hospital that doctors considered ending treatment so he could die peacefully.

This was reported by the head of the Popeʼs medical team Sergio Alfieri in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The most critical moment came on the night of February 28, when the Popeʼs condition deteriorated sharply. After a respiratory crisis in which Francis almost choked on vomit, Alfieri said that "there was a real risk that he might not survive".

“We had to choose whether to stop and let him go, or try every possible medication and treatment, risking damage to other organs. And in the end, we went that route,” says the doctor.

The decision was made by the Popeʼs personal assistant for health Massimiliano Strappetti. According to the doctor, he insisted: "Try everything. Donʼt give up."

Doctors risked damaging Pope Francisʼ kidneys and bone marrow during the difficult treatment. But his body responded to the therapy, and the lung infection subsided.

