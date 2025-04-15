Reuters: Democrats in US Congress try to increase support for Ukraine

Democrats in the US House of Representatives have introduced a bill aimed at supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia, another attempt to pressure the administration of the US President Donald Trump to support the Ukrainian government.

Reuters reports this, citing sources familiar with the progress of work on the bill.

The document provides for the allocation of financial assistance for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, in particular, they want to create the position of a special coordinator for reconstruction issues. They also want to allocate funds and loans for the purchase of weapons and military equipment, and also expand the range of sanctions against Russia.

The bill, called the Ukraine Support Act, has not yet been made public. It was introduced two weeks after Republicans and Democrats in the Senate introduced a bill that would impose tough sanctions on Russia if it refuses to hold peace talks with Ukraine. According to Reuters, it shows growing concern in Congress about the future of Ukraine amid attempts by the Donald Trump administration to negotiate a ceasefire with Russia.

The prospects for the Ukraine Support Act in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives are still unclear. However, the initiators of the document argue that their task is to influence the discussions in Congress, which will result in the preparation of a bipartisan bill on aid to Ukraine. They expect that their proposals will at least be included in the upcoming bill.

Most lawmakers from both parties support the idea of helping Ukraine. The Trump administration is currently betting on negotiations with Russia, although President Trump has threatened Moscow with sanctions and trade tariffs if it refuses to negotiate with Kyiv.

The US is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to end the war, but a true ceasefire is still in sight. Kyiv has already agreed to halt hostilities in the Black Sea and not attack Russian energy facilities during a 30-day truce. Moscow, in return, has only promised not to attack energy facilities and said it would implement agreements on the Black Sea only after Western sanctions are lifted.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged that Russia was violating the partial ceasefire and warned the Russians against dragging out the peace process.

