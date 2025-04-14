Lithuania allocates €10 million for long-range weapons for Ukraine

Ukraine received long-range weapons, for the production of which Lithuania allocated €10 million.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

According to him, this assistance is the first tranche within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the countries in December 2024.

"This weapon is already working effectively on the front line — enhancing our range, accuracy, and power. Together with our Lithuanian partners, we are working on the next stage — another €10 million in assistance, which will allow us to expand production and strengthen our long-range capabilities even further," he noted.

In February 2025, Lithuania transferred a new package of military assistance to Ukraine worth €80 million. Since the beginning of the war, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military assistance worth over €769 million. Lithuaniaʼs total support to Ukraine is long-term and has exceeded €1.5 billion.

And at the 27th meeting in the “Ramstein” format, Lithuania promised to allocate €20 million to Ukraine for ammunition.

