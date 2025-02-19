Lithuania transfers new €80 million military aid package to Ukraine

Lithuania has transferred to Ukraine a new batch of trucks, thermal imaging sights, and other assistance for the Armed Forces.

This was reported by the countryʼs government.

"The €80 million aid package presented by Lithuania at the ʼRamsteinʼ meeting last week meets Ukraineʼs most urgent needs and represents almost half of Lithuaniaʼs annual commitments to Ukraine," the report says.

The department emphasized that among the main areas of support for Ukraine this year are air defense, ammunition, drones, electronic warfare equipment, and support for Ukraineʼs defense industry through financing of weapons produced in Ukraine.

"Lithuania will contribute to the Mine Action Coalition, which it leads together with Iceland, as well as to other coalitions of Armed Forces of which it is a member. Military assistance will also be provided through international funds and collective initiatives, and the training of Ukrainian troops and the rehabilitation of wounded soldiers will continue," the countryʼs government noted.

Since the beginning of the war, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military assistance worth over €769 million. Lithuaniaʼs total support to Ukraine is long-term and has exceeded €1.5 billion.

