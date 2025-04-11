Air defense systems, ammunition and billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine: what are the results of the 27th “Ramstein” meeting

Today, April 11, the 27th meeting of Ukraine and partners in the "Ramstein" format took place, as a result of which new military assistance packages and the creation of another coalition were announced.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

The department emphasized that since the previous meeting, the partners have announced over $21 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.

Following the meeting, the partners announced new support steps:

Germany will deliver 4 IRIS-T air defense systems and 300 interceptor missiles for these systems in 2025. Germany will also deliver 30 Patriot missiles, 15 Leopard-1 tanks, 25 Marder combat vehicles and an additional 100 000 artillery rounds. The total amount of additional assistance by 2029 will amount to €11 billion.

The United Kingdom will provide £450 million in aid: hundreds of thousands of drones, radar systems, and repairs to previously provided equipment.

Norway has provided £100 million to finance the aid package announced by the UK. In total, Norway has increased military support by €5 billion in 2025. The country has also announced €1 billion in aid, including for ammunition and air defense/missile defense.

Belgium informed about a military aid package worth €1 billion, and Denmark declared its 25th military aid package worth almost €900 million.

Lithuania plans to allocate €20 million for the purchase of ammunition, Estonia will soon provide Ukraine with 10 000 artillery ammunition, as well as dry rations for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Netherlands will allocate €150 million to strengthen Ukraineʼs air defense.

Another important result of the meeting was the creation of a coalition of EW under German leadership.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.