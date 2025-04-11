New coalition and additional €11 billion. Germany informs about new contribution to Ukraineʼs defense

At a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine in the “Ramstein” format, chaired by the United Kingdom and Germany, the latter informed about new contributions to support the Ukrainian army.

Germany has created a new coalition of opportunities for Ukraine — its ninth — called “Radio Electronic Warfare”. Ten more partners will join it to strengthen Ukraine in the following areas:

communication within the Defense Forces of Ukraine;

reconnaissance and interference with enemy communications;

countering drones;

increasing the effectiveness of weapons systems.

Berlin is also allocating an additional €11 billion for further military assistance to Ukraine until 2029. The money will go towards air defense systems of various ranges and guided missiles, ammunition and spare parts. In particular, it concerns:

four IRIS-T air defense systems, including 300 guided missiles;

300 reconnaissance drones;

120 MANPADS (portable anti-aircraft missile systems);

25 Marder infantry fighting vehicles;

15 Leopard 1A5 battle tanks;

14 artillery systems;

100 ground surveillance radars;

30 Patriot guided missiles;

approximately 100 thousand artillery shells.

"In addition, we are planning in the medium and long term. Thus, we are now concluding agreements for the supply of additional IRIS-T systems in the coming years. We can also already announce the possibility of supplying 1 100 ground surveillance radars," said Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Representatives of almost 50 countries gathered in Brussels on April 11 at a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine.

