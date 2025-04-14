News

Zelensky believes that Trumpʼs “peace through strength” position only works in favor of Ukraine

Liza Brovko
President Volodymyr Zelensky believes it is unfair that US President Donald Trumpʼs position on the war of "peace through strength" is currently working only in favour of Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with 60 Minutes on CBS News.

The United States has suspended military aid and intelligence sharing, "knowing that it will be very painful for Ukraine" due to Russian ballistic strikes and the deaths of Ukrainians.

The condition that would unblock the exchange of intelligence was a ceasefire. Ukraine agreed to this. But Russia continued its attacks on civilian infrastructure. That is, first they blocked aid to Kyiv, and then they made an offer that would restore it.

Instead, the Russians were offered something, but nothing was blocked or restricted.

"It turns out that peace through force works in one direction and only in ours. And I believe that this is an unfair approach," Zelensky emphasized.

And he added that Putin never wanted to end the war, so the ceasefire doesnʼt work.

