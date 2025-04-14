Zelensky believes that Trumpʼs “peace through strength” position only works in favor of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes it is unfair that US President Donald Trumpʼs position on the war of "peace through strength" is currently working only in favour of Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with 60 Minutes on CBS News.

The United States has suspended military aid and intelligence sharing, "knowing that it will be very painful for Ukraine" due to Russian ballistic strikes and the deaths of Ukrainians.

The condition that would unblock the exchange of intelligence was a ceasefire. Ukraine agreed to this. But Russia continued its attacks on civilian infrastructure. That is, first they blocked aid to Kyiv, and then they made an offer that would restore it.

Instead, the Russians were offered something, but nothing was blocked or restricted.

"It turns out that peace through force works in one direction and only in ours. And I believe that this is an unfair approach," Zelensky emphasized.

And he added that Putin never wanted to end the war, so the ceasefire doesnʼt work.

The US is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to end the war, but a true ceasefire is still in sight. Kyiv has already agreed to halt hostilities in the Black Sea and not attack Russian energy facilities during a 30-day truce. Moscow, in return, has only promised not to attack energy facilities and said it would implement agreements on the Black Sea only after Western sanctions are lifted.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged that Russia was violating the partial ceasefire and warned the Russians against dragging out the peace process.

