WP: Trump wants to deport a million illegal immigrants over the year

The administration of the US President Donald Trump plans to deport up to one million illegal immigrants from the country during his first year in office — this is the figure often heard in private conversations.

This is reported by The Washington Post, citing four current and former federal officials familiar with the plans of Trump and his administration.

However, it is currently unknown what criteria the US presidentʼs team is using to calculate these deportations. Deporting a million migrants in a year would significantly exceed all previous figures — the current record is over 400 000 deportations per year under Barack Obama.

The publication writes: analysts say that such plans of Trump are unrealistic due to limited funding, lack of personnel and the fact that most migrants have the right to appeal the decision on deportation in court. And due to the workload of the courts, this process can take months or even years. In total, about 11 million illegal immigrants are in the United States.

One of the main reasons why deporting a million people will be difficult is that far fewer people are crossing the border illegally. And it is these migrants who typically make up the majority of those deported. After Trump sent hundreds of troops to the border, the number of illegal crossings in March fell to 7 000, the lowest level in a decade.

White House adviser Stephen Miller is working with the Department of Homeland Security and other government agencies to implement the deportation plan. One option to quickly increase the number is to try to deport some of the 1.4 million migrants who already have deportation orders but have not yet been deported because their countries refuse to accept them.

The US government is currently in talks with about 30 countries to agree to accept such migrants, even if they are not their citizens. In a recent court filing, the administration said it plans to send “thousands” of people to such so-called third countries.

There are known cases in the US where people were deported to countries other than their own, including Mexico, Costa Rica, and Panama. One migrant was deported to Rwanda after lengthy negotiations between his lawyers and the administration of former US President Joe Biden.

White House spokesperson Kush Desai did not comment on the reported deportation rate, but noted in an email that the Trump administration has a mandate from voters to fix the border security and migration policies that Biden has pursued.

"We are taking a comprehensive approach to effectively deport terrorists and criminals who are in the country illegally," he said.

Analysts say that detention centers are almost full — at the end of March this year, more than 47 000 people were being held there.

At the same time, three former officials said that due to funding problems, legal difficulties and constant criticism from the White House, many immigration officers have suffered a significant drop in motivation — even though they are already working at their limits.

The administration is asking Congress to pass a major new budget bill to expand immigration enforcement. But even if the bill passes, it will still require hiring new officers, contracting with immigration detention centers, and organizing special deportation flights. And that process will take time.

The number of flights carrying deportees increased only slightly, from 100 in January to 134 in March (15% more than the average for the previous six months), which is still not enough to deport a million people in a year.