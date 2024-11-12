Kristi Noem will be the secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security

The US President-elect Donald Trump will appoint South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

This was reported by The Guardian, CNN and Reuters with reference to sources familiar with the matter.

The Department of Homeland Security is responsible for everything from border protection and immigration to disaster response and the US Secret Service, Reuters writes. This state body is key to US domestic policy.

Previously, Kristi Noem was on Trumpʼs short list for the post of US vice president. Their relationship with the Republican soured in April when Noemʼs book was published, in which she revealed that she once killed her dog because it would not be trained.

Noem later claimed that with this story she wanted to show how capable she was of doing the most gruesome work in life when necessary.

Noem is currently running for the second term in South Dakota after winning re-election in 2022. She became popular in the US when she refused to introduce mandatory wearing of a mask for the entire state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What does she say about Ukraine

In March 2023, Governor Kristy Noem called US military aid to Ukraine a costly strategic mistake.

“Iʼm just wondering what the point is, we need to make sure weʼre putting America first. We spend five times more on Ukraine than on the United States. Over the past 5 years, we have spent more on Ukraine than on the US-Mexico border. The people of this country deserve a return on their investment and so does their government,” Noem said.

She also spoke negatively about the sanctions against the Russian Federation, arguing that they harm the USA and the American people.

US presidential election

In the USA, on November 5, the election of the 47th president of the country was held — the candidate from the Republican Party Donald Trump won. He already has 312 electoral votes out of the required 270. Meanwhile, Democrat Kamala Harris has 226 votes. This means that Trump actually won, but the Electoral College will make a formal decision on the election of the president on December 17, 2024, and the inauguration will take place on January 20, 2025.

US President-elect Donald Trump will appoint Republican Mike Waltz as his national security adviser. He will nominate Florida Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State.

Elise Stefanik, representative of the Republican Party, will be the US representative at the UN.

Donald Trump chose the head of his election campaign , Suzy Wiles, as the head of the White House. She will be the first woman in this position.

At the same time, the Republican does not plan to invite former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to his new administration.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.