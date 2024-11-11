Trump chose the representative of the Republican Party Stefanik as the US ambassador to the UN

US President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Elise Stefanik, a representative of the Republican Party, to be the US ambassador to the United Nations.

This is reported by Reuters.

"It is an honor to nominate Elise Stefanik to the position of US Ambassador to the United Nations in my office. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough and intelligent fighter for America First, Trump said.

Stefanik, 40, is a congresswoman from New York and the chair of the Republican Conference in the US House of Representatives. At age 30, she became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

Stefanik is considered an ardent supporter of Trump. She stood by him during the first impeachment attempt in 2019 and supported him after his 2020 election loss, objecting to the recognition of Joe Bidenʼs victory in the House and claims of fraud.

On the website of the coalition of representatives of the Republican Party of the USA "Republicans for Ukraine", the level of support for Ukraine from Stefanik is assessed as low. In particular, she voted for the National Defense Authorization Act, which would have canceled $300 million in aid to Ukraine, and in 2024 she voted against the Supplemental Appropriations Act for Ukraine.

In the USA, on November 5, the election of the 47th president of the country was held — the candidate from the Republican Party, Donald Trump, won. He already has 312 electoral votes out of the required 270. Meanwhile, Democrat Kamala Harris has 226 votes. This means that Trump actually won, but the Electoral College will make a formal decision on the election of the president on December 17, 2024, and the inauguration will take place on January 20, 2025.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.