Trump made the first appointment in his new government

The future president of the United States Donald Trump has chosen the head of his election campaign Susie Wiles, as the chief of staff of the White House. She will be the first woman in this position.

This is reported by the Washington Post.

"Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history and was an integral part of my successful campaigns in 2016 and 2020," Donald Trump said.

Wiles stuck with Trump even when many considered the politician a renegade after his supporters stormed the Capitol. Unlike some advisers, she rarely argued with him and instead maintained a close relationship.

Susie Wiles and Donald Trump.

The future chief of staff of the US White House is considered the most influential political strategist in the state of Florida — she won Rick Scottʼs gubernatorial campaign in 2010, managed Trumpʼs Florida campaigns in 2016 and 2020, helped Ron DeSantis win the gubernatorial election in 2018 and managed Trumpʼs national campaign in 2024.

The announcement is the first key appointment in the new Trump administration. The presidentʼs team is sifting through candidates for jobs in his second administration, sifting through thousands of names to see which ones are truly loyal to Trump.

The chief of staff of the White House is one of the most influential positions in it. Susie Wiles will coordinate the work of the White House staff, will be an adviser to the president, will control his schedule, including meetings, travel, etc.

As for other appointments, the contender for the position of attorney general is Mark Paoletta, who served as the chief adviser in the Office of Management and Budget during the first Trump presidency. Paoletta is involved in the most controversial steps of the Trump administration, including the delay in security assistance to Ukraine. Advisor Stephen Miller, who played a central role in Trumpʼs immigration policy, may also return to the White House. Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell is being considered for the post of Secretary of State.

On November 5, the election of the 47th president of the country was held in the USA. Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic Party representative Kamala Harris competed for a seat in the White House.

Republican Donald Trump won more than 270 electoral votes — meaning he effectively won. At the same time, these are the predicted results, the Electoral College will make a formal decision on the election of the president on December 17, 2024, and the inauguration will take place on January 20, 2025.

