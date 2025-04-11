Former head of the State Fiscal Service Nasirov confirms that the order on his mobilization has been canceled

Former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov confirmed that the order to mobilize him into the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been canceled.

The former employee wrote about this on Facebook.

According to him, he went to serve of his own free will in a "regular military unit that performs tasks at the front and in Kyiv — as a soldier for the position of sapper", specifying that he had reasons not to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine, because he has three minor children and medical problems. In total, Nasirov served for three days.

"Regarding baseless accusations. These are politically motivated cases. I have not committed any crimes. I have not been convicted," Nasirov commented on the 700 million hryvnia bribe case in which he appears.

What preceded

Roman Nasirov is involved in a case involving a bribe of 700 million hryvnias from businessman Oleh Bakhmatyuk. The money was for the reimbursement of over 3 billion hryvnias in taxes to companies controlled by Bakhmatyuk.

He did not arrive at the hearing at the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) on April 9 because, as the defense said, he had mobilized for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On this basis, a motion was filed to suspend the proceedings. The next day, the Military Law and Order Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began an internal investigation into the fact of the conscription of the former head of the State Fiscal Service. On the same day, April 10, the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court extended Nasirovʼs preventive measure — he is required to wear an electronic bracelet and surrender his passport.

In total, 48 people involved in corruption cases were mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office writes that the mobilization of the accused has become "one of the most relevant and popular methods of avoiding criminal liability".

