The President appointed several Ukrainian ambassadors — to China, Finland and the Netherlands

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has approved the appointment of several Ukrainian ambassadors.

Former Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, who resigned in October 2024, will become Ukraineʼs ambassador to the Netherlands and concurrently permanent representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Kostin was previously the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. In October 2024, he resigned from his post after an incident with the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Tetyana Krupa, who is suspected of enriching herself in the millions in a case involving the illegal registration of disability for men.

Later, journalists from Censor.NET stated that Krupa was involved in granting disability group 51 to an official of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office. After that, Kostin ordered an internal investigation and resigned.

Oleksandr Nechytaylo will become Ukraineʼs ambassador to China. Before that, Nechytaylo served as Ukraineʼs ambassador to Malaysia and concurrently to the Philippines.

Until the end of 2024, the Ukrainian ambassador to China was Pavlo Ryabikin, the former head of the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

Roman Horyainov has been appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Lebanon. Prior to that, he was Consul General of Ukraine in Milan and Ambassador at Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Mykhailo Vydoynyk is the new Ambassador of Ukraine to Finland. Previously, he served as the Ambassador of Ukraine to Denmark.

Viktor Maiko is the Ambassador of Ukraine to Kazakhstan, and Oleksiy Havrysh is the Ambassador of Ukraine to Norway. Yuriy Klymenko became the Ambassador of Ukraine to Argentina and concurrently the Ambassador to Paraguay.

In addition, Olha Dibrova was dismissed from her position as Ukraineʼs ambassador to Finland and concurrently to Iceland.

Andriy Melnyk has become the new Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN. The President dismissed him from his post as Ambassador to Brazil. Before that, Melnyk served as Ambassador to Germany and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Serhiy Kyslytsia has held the position of Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN since December 2019. He was dismissed in December 2024.