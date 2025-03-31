King Charles III returns to duties after hospitalization

King Charles III will return to public engagements this week after being hospitalized on March 27 due to an adverse reaction to cancer treatment.

The BBC writes about this.

The king has been relaxing at Highgrove House, his Gloucestershire estate, over the weekend and will return to official duties in the coming days, including an audience with the British Prime Minister at Windsor Castle.

Next week, he will make a state visit to Italy, where he will participate in a series of public and diplomatic events in Rome and Ravenna.

At the end of January 2024, King Charles III of Great Britain was hospitalized in a London hospital for prostate treatment. And in February last year, he was diagnosed with cancer, he is undergoing treatment. Details about the monarchʼs illness are not disclosed.

On May 6, 2023, the coronation of Prince Charles took place in London — from now on he is Charles III, King of Great Britain. He took the Anglican church, state and laws under his protection. Charles ascended the royal throne at the age of 74. On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II died in Great Britain at the age of 96, she was buried on September 19.

