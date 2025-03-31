SBU reports suspicion to two more Russian generals who ordered attack on drama theater in Chernihiv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has declared suspicion against two Russian generals who commanded the air strike on Chernihiv on August 19, 2023.

This is reported by the press service of SBU.

According to the investigation, the order to strike the civilian object was given by Lieutenant General Mykhailo Zusko, First Deputy Commander, Chief of Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Group "West".

Before that, he received a corresponding order from his superior, Russian Colonel General Yevhen Nikiforov, to whom SBU also informed about the suspicion in absentia.

Subsequently, Zusko instructed the head of the enemy groupʼs missile forces department, Major General Oleksandr Drahovalovsky, to launch an attack.

For the strike, the occupiers used a cruise missile of the “Iskander-M” operational-tactical missile complex, which was launched from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Then, in addition to the dead and injured people, apartment buildings, administrative buildings, and private cars of citizens were damaged.

Based on the collected evidence, investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine in absentia informed Zusko and Drahovalovsky of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons in prior conspiracy).

On Saturday, August 19, 2023, at around 11:30 a.m., Russian forces fired a ballistic missile, likely an “Iskander-M”, at the center of Chernihiv. The strike hit the drama theater on the cityʼs main square, hitting it almost directly into the building. Seven people were killed, including a six-year-old child.

At that time, the theater was hosting an exhibition of drones “Angry Birds”. The initiator of the event, veteran Maria Berlinska, stated that the event was announced publicly, but the specific location was only announced to registered and verified participants a few hours before the event. The poster for the exhibition indicated that it was held in cooperation with the regional military administration.

