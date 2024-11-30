The Russian general was informed of suspicion for ordering an attack on the drama theater in Chernihiv

The security service and the prosecutorʼs office informed about the suspicion of the Russian general Yevgeny Nikiforov for the order to hit the drama theater in Chernihiv with an "Iskander" missile.

The press service of the SBU writes about this.

On August 19, 2023, the commander of the "West" troop group of the Russian Armed Forces, Nikiforov, ordered a missile attack on the Taras Shevchenko Academic Music and Drama Theater in Chernihiv. Then an Iskander-M missile was launched over the city from the Kursk region.

As a result of this shelling, seven people died, including a six-year-old child. More than 200 people were injured. The explosion damaged apartment buildings, administrative buildings and citizensʼ cars.

Nikiforova was informed in absentia about the suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.