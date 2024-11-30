The Russian general was informed of suspicion for ordering an attack on the drama theater in Chernihiv

The security service and the prosecutorʼs office informed about the suspicion of the Russian general Yevgeny Nikiforov for the order to hit the drama theater in Chernihiv with an "Iskander" missile.
The press service of the SBU writes about this.
On August 19, 2023, the commander of the "West" troop group of the Russian Armed Forces, Nikiforov, ordered a missile attack on the Taras Shevchenko Academic Music and Drama Theater in Chernihiv. Then an Iskander-M missile was launched over the city from the Kursk region.
As a result of this shelling, seven people died, including a six-year-old child. More than 200 people were injured. The explosion damaged apartment buildings, administrative buildings and citizensʼ cars.
Nikiforova was informed in absentia about the suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.
- On Saturday, August 19, around 11:30 a.m., Russian troops fired a ballistic missile, probably an Iskander-M, into the center of Chernihiv. The impact fell on the drama theater on the main square of the city — the rocket hit almost close to the building.
- At that time, the "Angry Birds" drone exhibition was held in the theater. The initiator of the event, veteran Maria Berlinska, said that the event was announced publicly, but the specific location was announced only to registered and verified participants a few hours before the event. The poster of the exhibition stated that it was held in cooperation with the regional military administration.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.