The bodies of 909 defenders were returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory on March 28.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Among those whose bodies were successfully returned are soldiers who died in the Kurakhiv, Pokrovsk, Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia directions, as well as those who were successfully repatriated from morgues in the Russian Federation.

The fallen soldiers were returned as a result of the joint work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the security and defense sector of Ukraine.

In mid-February, the bodies of 757 dead soldiers were returned to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government, and in mid-January, another 757

Ukraine last officially updated its casualty figures on February 16, 2025 — President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 46 000 soldiers were killed and almost 380 000 were wounded.

