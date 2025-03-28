Britainʼs King Charles III temporarily hospitalized due to side effects from cancer treatment

Britainʼs King Charles III was hospitalized on Thursday, March 27, due to a side effect of cancer treatment. It was a brief period of observation in the hospital — the monarch has already returned to his residence.

This was reported by Buckingham Palace, The New York Times reports.

Buckingham Palace did not elaborate on the nature of the side effects, but said they were temporary and not unusual. The kingʼs recovery is progressing well.

In recent months, Charles has returned to an active schedule, hosting foreign leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and visiting the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales.

However, all public events with his participation for Friday, March 28, were canceled as a precautionary measure.

“His Majesty was due to receive credentials from ambassadors from three different countries this afternoon. He was due to make four public appearances in Birmingham tomorrow and is very disappointed to miss them,” the palace said in a statement.

Palace officials said Charles was unlikely to make major changes to his schedule, which has included regular overseas and domestic trips. The king, for example, plans to extend his state visit to Italy next month.

The palace did not rule out further minor adjustments to its schedule, which will be made after consulting with doctors.

At the end of January 2024, King Charles III of Great Britain was hospitalized in a London hospital for prostate treatment. And in February last year, he was diagnosed with cancer, he is undergoing treatment. Details about the monarchʼs illness are not disclosed.

On May 6, 2023, the coronation of Prince Charles took place in London — from now on he is Charles III, King of Great Britain. He took the Anglican church, state and laws under his protection. Charles ascended the royal throne at the age of 74. On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II died in Great Britain at the age of 96, she was buried on September 19.

