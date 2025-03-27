News

A man was detained in Kherson — Russians wanted to blow him up near the territorial recruit center building

Oleksandra Opanasenko
In Kherson, police detained a man suspected of attempting to commit a terrorist attack near the territorial recruit center (TRC) building.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to the investigation, Russian special services ordered the suspect to leave a bag with homemade explosives at the entrance to the TRC building. At that moment, the Russians wanted to remotely detonate the explosives with the man.

The SBU officers uncovered the Russiansʼ plans in advance. The suspect was arrested red-handed near the building where he was supposed to carry out the terrorist attack.

The detainee is an unemployed resident of Cherkasy. Russian special services recruited him through a Telegram channel, where he was looking for a quick income. The SBU claims that the suspect had already set fire to “Ukrzaliznytsia” facilities in Cherkasy region, so the Russians sent him to Kherson to prepare a terrorist attack.

The investigation claims that in Kherson, the suspect received the geolocation of the cache from where he took the ready-made explosives. He also installed a special application on his phone, through which the Russians tracked his movements. In this way, they wanted to find out where he was in order to blow up the suspect near the TRC.

The detainee was informed of suspicion of sabotage and attempted terrorist act. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

