The European Union rejected Russiaʼs demand for a ceasefire in exchange for lifting sanctions

The European Union has rejected Russiaʼs demand to lift restrictions on a key Russian agricultural bank as part of a partial ceasefire agreement. The EU stressed that the sanctions regime will remain in place until the full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

The Financial Times writes about this.

"The cessation of Russiaʼs unprovoked and unjustified aggression in Ukraine and the unconditional withdrawal of all Russian armed forces from the entire territory of Ukraine would be one of the main prerequisites for amending or lifting sanctions," said European Commission spokeswoman Anitta Hipper.

Gipper noted that the EUʼs main task remains to exert maximum pressure on Russia to limit its ability to wage war against Ukraine. The EU also rejected Russiaʼs accusations that sanctions against Moscow are restricting its exports of food and fertilizers — goods that are important for global food security.

Hipperʼs statement came after the US agreed with Ukraine and Russia to ban attacks in the Black Sea and stop attacks on energy infrastructure. The Kremlin later said that the ceasefire in the Black Sea would only take effect after certain concessions:

lifting sanctions on Rossilgospbank and some other financial institutions, connecting them to SWIFT;

lifting sanctions on Russian food producers and exporters and removing restrictions on the work of insurance companies with food cargoes;

lifting restrictions on port services and sanctions on Russian-flagged vessels involved in the trade in food and fertilizers.

The EUʼs position will be a relief for Ukraine, which has come under intense pressure from Washington, the Financial Times notes. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stressed that Western sanctions against Russia should remain in place until the Kremlin ends the war.

"We see how the Russians have already begun to manipulate. They are already trying to distort the agreements and actually deceive our mediators and the whole world," Zelensky responded to the Kremlinʼs statements.

What preceded

The previous round of talks between the Ukrainian and US delegations was held on March 11 in Jeddah. As a result, Ukraine agreed to an immediate temporary ceasefire — in exchange, Washington decided to resume aid and intelligence sharing. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the 30-day ceasefire would apply to the entire front line if Russia agreed to it.

On March 18, Trump spoke with Putin. They discussed, in particular, the 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States. Putin demanded that Ukraine stop the mobilization and rearmament of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for this period. After the conversation, the parties reported that Putin allegedly supported the idea of a mutual refusal of the Russian Federation and Ukraine from attacks on energy infrastructure for 30 days.

Trump spoke with Zelensky on March 19. The US president shared with the Ukrainian leader the details of his conversation with Putin. Zelensky said he was ready to support the cessation of strikes on energy and other civilian infrastructure. This was agreed on March 25.

