The Anti-Corruption Council at the MDU accused the Defense Procurement Agency of negligence due to the purchase of defective ammunition

The Public Anti-Corruption Council (PACC) under the Ministry of Defense accused senior officials of the Defense Procurement Agency of official negligence due to the purchase of defective ammunition.

This is stated in the councilʼs message.

A number of media outlets, including Censor.NET, wrote about the defective ammunition received by the Ukrainian military in 2024. In particular, they were talking about 120 mm caliber mines.

According to the Anti-Corruption Council, more than 20 military units complained that they were forced to return defective ammunition to the manufacturer.

Anti-corruption officers found that out of 15 requested contracts, 14 had additional agreements to extend delivery times.

The department explained that the contract always specifies the exact quantities and final dates for the supply of ammunition. If the supplier cannot deliver the specified quantity of ammunition of the appropriate quality within the specified time frame, it should be fined.

"In our specific case of the supply of mortar rounds, no fines were imposed for either delivery time, volume, or quality, despite the fact that there were problems to one extent or another on all three of the three possible points," the council noted.

Having analyzed the response regarding state contracts, anti-corruption officers noted that some contracts are being implemented with extended deadlines and already have complaint acts regarding the supply of low-quality products. Most of the complaint acts are dated from November to December 2024 and concern ammunition of 155 mm, 120 mm and 82 mm calibers.

"Why is this important? In addition to the obvious — the need for full and timely provision of the army — there is a problem with the imposition of fines, namely the discretion on the part of the procurement agency, which may also contain corruption risks. Together with the strange behavior of the courts around the recognition of force majeure by defense enterprises, this distorts the domestic arms supply market and tolerates either inefficiency or corruption, or both together. Fines are either imposed equally or not imposed equally," the PACC says.

Anti-corruption activists believe that high-ranking officials of a state-owned enterprise — a manufacturer of ammunition — systematically violated the terms of contracts with the state customer and supplied low-quality critical items. They accuse them of fraud on a particularly large scale. And they accuse the leadership of the Defense Procurement Agency of official negligence.

The department added that they have already filed relevant applications with the State Bureau of Investigation and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.