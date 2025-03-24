News

Drone Coalition allocates €20 million for reconnaissance drones for Ukraine

Author:
Oleksandra Opanasenko
Date:

Drone Coalition partner countries have allocated €20 million for reconnaissance drones for Ukraine. They will be delivered over a three-month period.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko, thanks to these drones, the military can scout the area and increase their unitsʼ awareness of the situation on the battlefield, which is important for successful combat operations.

