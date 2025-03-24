Drone Coalition allocates €20 million for reconnaissance drones for Ukraine

Drone Coalition partner countries have allocated €20 million for reconnaissance drones for Ukraine. They will be delivered over a three-month period.
This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
According to Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko, thanks to these drones, the military can scout the area and increase their unitsʼ awareness of the situation on the battlefield, which is important for successful combat operations.
- The Drone Coalition for Ukraine was launched on February 17, 2024, within the framework of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein format). The initiative was co-led by Latvia and the United Kingdom.
- In 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will purchase FPV drones worth 44 billion hryvnias.
