The Ministry of Defense will purchase FPV drones worth 44 billion hryvnias this year

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has presented plans for the procurement of unmanned aerial vehicles for 2025.

The presentation took place during a meeting with representatives of the "Technological Forces of Ukraine" union, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reports.

The participants of the event discussed the issues of scaling up the production and supply of unmanned systems for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as simplifying bureaucratic procedures, which will allow for more efficient integration of new drone models into the troops.

"If last year the main financial resource was directed to the purchase of long-range deepstrikes, this year more than UAH 44 billion is planned for the purchase of FPV, including fiber-optic models," said Hlib Kanevsky, Director of the Procurement Policy Department of the Ministry of Defense.

The meeting participants paid special attention to reducing the delivery time of drones from production to combat units, as well as expanding the range of suppliers and manufacturers of defense products.

