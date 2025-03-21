A Russian investigation has determined that Ukraine was not involved in the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall shopping mall near Moscow — the terrorists were recruited by the Afghan cell of the Islamic State — Khorasan. These conclusions of the investigation contradict the statements that Russian leader Vladimir Putin and FSB head Alexander Bortnikov made after the terrorist attack.

The lawyer for one of the defendants Oleg Vlasov told the Russian propaganda media outlet Kommersant about this.

According to the case materials reviewed by the lawyer, the terrorists were recruited by the leadership of "Vilayat Khorasan". However, the direct customers of the terrorist attack in "Crocus" have not yet been found, as follows from the 420 volumes of the case.

After the attack, the suspected terrorists were ordered by the organizers to stay put and meet the Russian security forces with a fight. However, they disobeyed the order and left the shopping mall. When the curators learned about this, they advised the terrorists to move to the border with Ukraine, but did not give instructions on how to cross the border.

"Perhaps the organizers hoped that while crossing the border they would be shot either by our [Russians] or on the other side," the lawyer believes.

According to Vlasov, there is no clear statement of the motives for the attack in the case. One of the assumptions is that the terrorist attack could have been related to the aggravation of Israeli-Arab relations.